Boosting the Efficiency of Concentrated Solar Power Systems

Concentrated solar power (CSP) systems represent one of two major technologies of solar power generation and provide an affordable and sustainable source of renewable energy in the state of Nevada and beyond.

Many CSP research design models involve a complex array of mirrors, a solar receiver and a power block. The mirrors direct and focus incident sunlight onto a solar receiver, which consists of an array of metal tubes coated with light absorbing materials. Once this solar heat is collected by the receivers a heat transfer fluid flowing along the tube transfers it to a large tank containing molten salts. This tank “contains” the thermal energy, which is then used to drive traditional steam turbines or engines that create electricity.

Due to the lower costs associated with installing CSP incorporated with energy storage systems, they can prove advantageous over the use of photovoltaic (PV) solar cells. CSP systems’ innovative new approach involves retrofitting older power plant installations that lack renewable technologies. In addition, CSP systems are easier to maintain, and, even more importantly, power can be stored in a cost-effective storage system and therefore continuously generated during nighttime conditions.

Dr. Jaeyun Moon “We can store the energy harvested from the sun during the daytime,” says NEXUS scientistof the Center for Energy Research (CER) and Energy & Environmental Materials Laboratory (EEML) at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV). “Then we can continuously generate power from the stored energy through the nighttime or on cloudy days, during moments of solar inactivity.”

Materials science plays an important role in CSP technology. CSP systems use advanced materials on the mirror arrays and solar receiver system to optimize the reflection, concentration, and absorption of the sun’s rays. In their efforts to improve the efficiency of these systems, Moon and UNLV graduate student Dale Karas investigate various techniques devised to limit wasteful heat loss and to maximize the conversion of solar energy into thermal energy. Not only does the team’s research have implications for the field of solar energy, it also aims to significantly reduce the current water needs involved in CSP plant cooling.

“If we increase the efficiency it is another way to reduce the water usage for electricity,” Moon says. “That means we can generate more electricity by using the same amount of water.”