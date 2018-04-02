Counting the Benefits

By definition deserts are dry and water is scarce but, sometimes, sources of this precious liquid are hidden in this arid environment. Groundwater aquifers that lie deep beneath the land surface already supply 15% of the Las Vegas water requirements. Now scientists are questioning whether shallow groundwater, which typically contains more salts and is known as brackish water, also has the potential to provide much needed water for human and industrial use.

Due to the depth of the currently sourced aquifers, the water in them is well protected from surface pollutants and requires little processing to make it useable. But the same isn’t true for water from a shallow aquifer that typically contains high levels of total dissolved solids (TDS). To generate usable water from a shallow source it is necessary to pump and to treat that water. NEXUS researchers want to use solar energy for both processes.

“It’s brackish water, which makes the water too salty for drinking,” says Dr. Jacimaria Batista, who is a NEXUS Co-Principal Investigator and Water Lead and a scientist at the University of Nevada Las Vegas (UNLV) “This means it would have to be treated to make it a suitable freshwater source.”

Desalination techniques can remove dissolved solids from such brackish water to produce freshwater but it’s an energy-intensive process. As most forms of energy generation also require water and emit greenhouse gases, the costs of removing the impurities from such shallow water sources could outweigh the benefits. But maybe not.

“Given the high sunlight intensity of the Las Vegas Valley and of other arid regions, using solar energy to pump and treat shallow groundwater may be a viable solution,” Batista says.

To test out this theory, Batista, NEXUS scientist Dr. Sajjad Ahmad and NEXUS graduate student Saria Bukhary, all based at UNLV, are investigating the costs and benefits of using energy generated from solar photovoltaic (PV) panels to pump and desalinate a brackish shallow groundwater source in the Las Vegas Valley.

Solar energy could also be used to power desalination plants. Dr. Sage Hiibel at the University of Nevada Reno is using membrane distillation, a desalination technique that is less energy consuming than other methods, to remove TDS from waters. Membrane distillation can use waste heat, including waste heat from solar plants, to remove TDS from brackish waters.

Currently Las Vegas uses water from the Colorado River and groundwater pumped from a deep aquifer; pumping and treating shallow groundwater would bring a third water source to the Las Vegas water portfolio. “If using solar energy proves viable it could result in increased water resources for the Las Vegas Valley,” Batista says.