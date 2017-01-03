Sleuthing Solar’s Side Effects

When the scientists analyzed the wind speed, which typically went from south to north over the panels (during the non-winter months), they found it was consistent over the south tower and the tower at 2.3 kilometers to the north. But over the north tower just outside of the facility, large and erratic differences occurred.

“So the large scale facility is causing this air turbulence at this lower elevation,” Devitt says. “And, of course, turbulence is the main driving force for moving water vapor off the leaves.” By removing water off the leaves the turbulence impacts the plant’s transpiration-the movement of water through the plant-creating water stress.

The scientists also found that 2.3 kilometers downslope from the facility the air temperature at two meters height was greater than that at one meter. As the one meter height reflects the canopy height of the creosote plants, this temperature difference reflects the fact that evapotranspiration cools the air directly above the plants. But, near the facility, the scientists saw the reverse effect: the air was actually warmer at one meter than at two meters.

The team believes that heat from the facility is being moved into the plant community by horizontal movement. Observing their results they noted that on one particular day and time, the temperature could be as much as 5 degrees Celsius warmer 100 meters away from the facility at one-meter height than it would be much further away.

“The point is that this spatial pattern shifts constantly: It shifts based on the time of day, it shifts based on wind direction and shifts based on the day of the year,” Devitt says. “So in the future we are going to have to try to get a handle on this, to see how the heat is moving and how it is impacting the plants.”